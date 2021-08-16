Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Up 73.3% in July

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the July 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 157,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 40.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $983,000. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WF opened at $29.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04. Woori Financial Group has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

