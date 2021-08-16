World Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $23,488.00 (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. World Token has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $23,488.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, World Token has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One World Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00136797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00160493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,478.43 or 1.00111438 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.92 or 0.00919550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.24 or 0.06953422 BTC.

About World Token

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,558,787 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

