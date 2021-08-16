Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $44.62 on Monday. Worldline has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $50.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRDLY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Worldline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

