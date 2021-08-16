Wownero (WOW) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $15.42 million and approximately $81,888.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wownero has traded 17% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

