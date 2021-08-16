Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Hits Market Cap of $688,214.15

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 54.8% against the dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $10.49 or 0.00022586 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $688,214.15 and approximately $13,036.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00134802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00158602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,444.32 or 1.00003981 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.57 or 0.00918483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.64 or 0.00677474 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

