Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Hits $416.99 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $416.99 or 0.00906336 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $3.01 billion and approximately $621.03 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00052747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00131442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00157707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,070.79 or 1.00134628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.31 or 0.06845014 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,211,132 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.