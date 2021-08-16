WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Desjardins increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for WSP Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$155.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$157.25.

WSP stock opened at C$159.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$82.95 and a 1-year high of C$162.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$145.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

