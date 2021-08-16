WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$157.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on WSP Global to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$155.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Laurentian lowered WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$159.34 on Monday. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$82.95 and a 12-month high of C$162.12. The company has a market cap of C$18.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.