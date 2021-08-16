WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WW International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.26. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WW International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get WW International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WW. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

WW opened at $23.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45. WW International has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.68.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WW International by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,590,000 after acquiring an additional 627,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after buying an additional 70,032 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 401,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 200,972 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,697 shares of company stock worth $8,295,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.