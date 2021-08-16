Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Up 63.3% in July

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the July 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Wynn Macau stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58. Wynn Macau has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $21.33.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
