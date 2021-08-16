Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $95.52 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

