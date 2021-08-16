X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.66% of X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000.

Get X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SHYL opened at $47.70 on Monday. X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $48.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL).

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.