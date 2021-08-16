Xend Finance One Day Volume Hits $3.94 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded up 43% against the dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00129935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00157313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,472.43 or 0.99563088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.13 or 0.00908938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

