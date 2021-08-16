Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Up 75.5% in July

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 463,200 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the July 15th total of 263,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 703,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XIN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 23,236 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

XIN stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $107.34 million, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.53. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $4.12.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.