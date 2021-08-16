Xiotri (XIOT) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Xiotri coin can now be purchased for approximately $155.04 or 0.00338695 BTC on exchanges. Xiotri has a total market capitalization of $684,968.81 and approximately $13,824.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Xiotri has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xiotri alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00061827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00016425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.09 or 0.00913351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00108810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046549 BTC.

About Xiotri

XIOT is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xiotri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xiotri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.