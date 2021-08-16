XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of XL Fleet stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. XL Fleet has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.15 and a beta of 0.53.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in XL Fleet during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in XL Fleet during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in XL Fleet by 3,940.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in XL Fleet during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in XL Fleet during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

