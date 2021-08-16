XMON (XMON) Price Hits $1,729.06 on Top Exchanges

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, XMON has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XMON coin can currently be bought for $1,729.06 or 0.03749188 BTC on popular exchanges. XMON has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $100,869.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00053998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00134024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00161091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,951.37 or 0.99638095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $422.03 or 0.00915094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.83 or 0.06907949 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

