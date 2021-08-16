Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.70 and last traded at $73.70. Approximately 1,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 285,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.10.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). On average, equities research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth approximately $13,109,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth approximately $123,336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth approximately $76,323,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth approximately $6,842,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

