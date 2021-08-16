XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Short Interest Update

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS XPHYF opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47. XPhyto Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $108.16 million and a P/E ratio of -7.08.

XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

