xRhodium One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,157.00 (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $1,157.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005821 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004766 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00025258 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001138 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00037016 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.