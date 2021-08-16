XSGD Price Hits $0.74 (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. XSGD has a total market cap of $36.31 million and approximately $247,429.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One XSGD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00137320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00157661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,422.03 or 1.00300604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.79 or 0.00919617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,275.89 or 0.06928709 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 52,637,140 coins and its circulating supply is 49,194,372 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

