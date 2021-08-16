YAM Price Hits $0.63 (YAM)

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, YAM has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YAM coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM has a market cap of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00061827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00016425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.09 or 0.00913351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00108810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046549 BTC.

YAM Profile

YAM is a coin. It was first traded on September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. The official website for YAM is yam.finance . YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

