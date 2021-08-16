Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.11 Million

Brokerages expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to report $9.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.74 million. Yatra Online reported sales of $3.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 191.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $45.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.80 million to $50.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $84.66 million, with estimates ranging from $82.92 million to $86.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 73.56% and a negative net margin of 92.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online during the second quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online during the second quarter worth $166,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 28.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 842,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 186,913 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the second quarter valued at $103,000. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YTRA opened at $1.87 on Monday. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.90.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

