yAxis (YAXIS) Market Capitalization Hits $3.59 Million

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. yAxis has a total market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $128,002.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, yAxis has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for about $3.86 or 0.00008360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get yAxis alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00053998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00134024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00161091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,951.37 or 0.99638095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.03 or 0.00915094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.83 or 0.06907949 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yAxis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yAxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yAxis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.