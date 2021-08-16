Yearn Secure (YSEC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $674.00

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, Yearn Secure has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Yearn Secure coin can now be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yearn Secure has a total market cap of $663,400.51 and approximately $674.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00062884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00017157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.19 or 0.00914316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00048219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00104952 BTC.

About Yearn Secure

Yearn Secure (YSEC) is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 588,275 coins. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Yearn Secure is ysec.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

Yearn Secure Coin Trading

