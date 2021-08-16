Yellow Road Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $38,787.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00136797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00160493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,478.43 or 1.00111438 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.92 or 0.00919550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.24 or 0.06953422 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,858,612 coins and its circulating supply is 2,441,057 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

