Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Market Cap Reaches $5.46 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 126.8% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00054767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00134930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00160879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,431.56 or 1.00435854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.39 or 0.00924495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.50 or 0.06873241 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

