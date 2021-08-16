YUSRA (YUSRA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $43,094.00

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. YUSRA has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and $43,094.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YUSRA has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YUSRA coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YUSRA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00057124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00134477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00158458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,314.39 or 0.99852857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.04 or 0.00925008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.69 or 0.00693548 BTC.

YUSRA Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

Buying and Selling YUSRA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSRA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YUSRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUSRA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.