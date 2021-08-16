Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to report $16.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain reported sales of $13.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $68.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.10 million to $69.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $82.25 million, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $89.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%.

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Airgain by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Airgain by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Airgain by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Airgain during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $14.82 on Monday. Airgain has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

