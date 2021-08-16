Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.24). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05).

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 6,268,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,537,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

ETTX stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. Entasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $118.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

