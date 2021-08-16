Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to report $94.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.10 million and the highest is $94.50 million. Everbridge posted sales of $71.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $363.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.80 million to $363.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $452.70 million, with estimates ranging from $447.53 million to $456.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

EVBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Everbridge to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.80.

In related news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $265,911.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,000.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,688 shares of company stock worth $889,903. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Everbridge by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,254,000 after buying an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 36.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

EVBG opened at $144.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

