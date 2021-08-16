Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce $34.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.10 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $31.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $147.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $148.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $156.40 million, with estimates ranging from $152.80 million to $160.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total transaction of $140,545.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,712.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,402 shares of company stock valued at $7,459,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $278.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $307.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.61 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

