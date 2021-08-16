Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to Post $0.20 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings. Rollins posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $37.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61. Rollins has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Rollins by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,946,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,074,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rollins by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,319 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,881,000 after purchasing an additional 505,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,961,000 after purchasing an additional 106,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,666,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,189,000 after purchasing an additional 79,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.