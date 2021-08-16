Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.99 Million

Equities analysts predict that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will post sales of $99.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.00 million. Vicor reported sales of $78.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year sales of $391.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $388.10 million to $394.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $485.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VICR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $35,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,898,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,716,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,069 shares of company stock worth $21,723,980 over the last 90 days. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vicor by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vicor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 4.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Vicor by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 35.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $118.37 on Monday. Vicor has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $122.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

