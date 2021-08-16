Zacks: Analysts Expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report sales of $30.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.30 million to $31.60 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $28.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $121.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.90 million to $125.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $127.35 million, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $130.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,299 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $30.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.19. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The company has a market cap of $298.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

