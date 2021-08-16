Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.12 Million

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to post sales of $93.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.63 million. Global Net Lease reported sales of $82.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year sales of $371.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $358.23 million to $384.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $385.61 million, with estimates ranging from $361.87 million to $409.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

In other news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,960.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 373.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

