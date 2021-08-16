Zacks: Analysts Expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.53. GoDaddy reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GoDaddy.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

GoDaddy stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.51. 31,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,748. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $68.66 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 737.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.