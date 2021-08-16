Zacks: Analysts Expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.71 Million

Analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to post $23.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.80 million and the lowest is $23.62 million. Investar posted sales of $22.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $92.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.31 million to $92.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $95.94 million, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $97.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

ISTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Investar by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Investar by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Investar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Investar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISTR opened at $22.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.51. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

