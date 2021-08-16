Zacks: Analysts Expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.46 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will report $38.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.50 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $38.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $154.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.90 million to $161.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $149.59 million, with estimates ranging from $140.30 million to $158.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KREF shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.24.

NYSE:KREF opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a current ratio of 619.94. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $23.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

In other news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $224,878.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,679,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 770,485 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

