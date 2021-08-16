Zacks: Analysts Expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Post $1.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88. UMB Financial posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

UMBF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $92.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $99.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

In other news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $205,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,387 shares of company stock valued at $892,269. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 236.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,631,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.