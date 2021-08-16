Zacks: Analysts Expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,783,000 after acquiring an additional 297,376 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,579,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 471.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 163,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 135,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $13.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

