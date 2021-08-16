Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Million

Analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to post $1.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. AC Immune posted sales of $1.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year sales of $42.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 million to $81.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $98.68 million, with estimates ranging from $86.80 million to $110.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 405.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 10,327.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AC Immune stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $482.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.56. AC Immune has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $12.50.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

