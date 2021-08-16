Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.26 Million

Analysts expect that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will report $111.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.96 million and the highest is $112.48 million. IBEX posted sales of $100.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year sales of $446.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $446.13 million to $447.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $486.80 million, with estimates ranging from $484.81 million to $489.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IBEX.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%.

IBEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IBEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of IBEX opened at $19.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.70 million and a PE ratio of -50.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in IBEX by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in IBEX by 19.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IBEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in IBEX by 23.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IBEX by 23.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.