Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.29. MarineMax posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $6.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

HZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

MarineMax stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.61. 180,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,641. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

