Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.37. People’s United Financial reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover People’s United Financial.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PBCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

In related news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,349.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 267.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBCT stock opened at $16.36 on Monday. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.