Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.87 Million

Analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to report $15.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.60 million. The Bank of Princeton reported sales of $14.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year sales of $63.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.90 million to $64.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $60.93 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01.

Several research analysts recently commented on BPRN shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 78,772 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 61,727 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $30.66 on Monday. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

