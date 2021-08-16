Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Upwork reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Upwork.

UPWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $133,495.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,038 shares of company stock worth $3,102,202 in the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,493,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK opened at $42.57 on Monday. Upwork has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

