Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allied Esports Entertainment.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

AESE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities cut Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 43,998 shares during the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AESE opened at $2.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

