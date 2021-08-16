Zacks: Brokerages Expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Million

Analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to post sales of $4.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 million and the highest is $11.85 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $67.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.20 million to $70.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $52.98 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $97.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANAB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 121.9% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after buying an additional 188,304 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,634,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 116,405 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 535,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,819 shares in the last quarter.

ANAB opened at $23.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.82. The company has a market cap of $646.60 million, a PE ratio of -67.34 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

