Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.95 Million

Brokerages expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report $35.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.00 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $33.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $147.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $150.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $149.35 million, with estimates ranging from $136.70 million to $162.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1,953.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after acquiring an additional 21,570 shares during the period. 38.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $15.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $449.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

